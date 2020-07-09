The Best Underwear For Wicking Away Moisture

As much as we look forward to sunnier skies and longer days, summer brings along with it other things we could do without — namely, sweaty skin and swampy conditions down there. Now, factor in workouts and we've got a dire situation between our legs if the proper underwear isn't being worn.

If moisture-wicking is the name, then soft and breathable fabrics are the game: think natural fibers like cotton, sustainable textiles like bamboo that allow for maximum airiness, or techy-performance materials like nylon that absorb and repel moisture. To help, we went ahead and rounded up 13 of these moisture-wicking styles. Click on to cart up the top options for keeping your intimate areas cool, comfy, and swamp-free on the hottest summer days.

Boody Body EcoWear Women's Midi Brief – Bamboo Viscose

These mid-rise briefs have an extra-thick waistband to keep you feeling comfy, and the soft, sustainable bamboo-viscose fiber is ideal for keeping you cool during humid temps.

Boody Body EcoWear Women's Midi Brief – Bamboo Viscose, $, available at Amazon

Pact Classic Fit Bikini

A classic bikini style is like the Goldilocks fairy tale of women's underwear: It's not too revealing, and not too covered-up — and bonus points for organic cotton.

PACT Classic Fit Bikini, $, available at PACT

Balanced Tech Women's 6-Pack Quick Dry Breathable Seamless Thong

You can never have too many new undies, right? This six-pack of seamless thong underwear comes in several different colorways and is made with anti-odor and anti-sweat technology.

Balanced Tech Women's 6-Pack Quick Dry Breathable Seamless Thong, $, available at Amazon

Everlane The Hipster

Want to go commando, but also, don't? Everlane's Supima cotton-blend undies feel like you're wearing nothing at all and won't make your crotch feel like Swamptown, U.S.A.

Everlane The Hipster – Pale Pink, $, available at Everlane

Fruit Of The Loom Women's Underwear Moisture Wicking Coolblend Panties

This four-pack of cooling undies has over 2,000 overwhelmingly glowing reviews and is an affordable life upgrade at just $11.

Fruit Of The Loom Women's Underwear Moisture Wicking Coolblend Panties, $, available at Amazon

Aerie Seamless Thong Underwear

According to reviewers, this Aerie thong is a game-changer for athletes who crave sweat-wicking performance with minimal coverage.

Aerie Seamless Thong Underwear, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters

Lululemon Namastay Put Hipster 3 Pack

Leave it to Lululemon to come up with the most workout-friendly undies in the game. These 100% cotton hipsters are designed to stay put (hence the name) no matter if you're in downward dog or crow pose.

lululemon Namastay Put Hipster 3 Pack, $, available at lululemon

Wirarpa Women's Bamboo Underwear Modal Microfiber Briefs

Boy shorts are another beloved comfy style, and ideal for living your best, pants-free quarantine life at home.

Wirarpa Women's Bamboo Underwear Modal Microfiber Briefs, $, available at Amazon

Uniqlo Women Airism Ultra Seamless Bikini

Uniqlo's Airism range has mastered the science of super-lightweight, durable fabrics, and their underwear offerings are no exception. Our pick? This seamless bikini that is virtually invisible under leggings and bike shorts.

Uniqlo Women Airism Ultra Seamless Bikini, $, available at Uniqlo

ExOfficio Women's Give-N-Go Full Cut Brief

If you prefer a full-coverage style, this textured weave and antimicrobial brief will keep you feeling held-in and dry even if you work up a sweat.

ExOfficio Women's Give-N-Go Full Cut Brief, $, available at Amazon

Warm Sun Women's Bamboo Viscose Fiber Multi Pack Plus Size

These top-rated Amazon briefs are made from sustainably-sourced bamboo and are available in sizes S-3XL. (Just make sure to use a size chart to find your numeric underwear size.)

Warm Sun Women's Bamboo Viscose Fiber Multi Pack Plus Size, $, available at Amazon

Knickey High-Rise Brief

Organic, chemical-free cotton allows for max breathability and absorbs moisture to prevent bacteria growth.

Knickey High-Rise Brief, $, available at Knickey

