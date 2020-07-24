10 Lamps To Brighten Up Your New Home Office

As we all settle into our work from home lives, the home office has become more important than ever. We're discovering new nooks of our homes; places to squeeze in a tiny desk, a couch that doubles as a desk chair, or a table that actually fits your two-monitor set up (you lucky so-and-so). And now it's time to accessorize! What once felt like an unnecessary piece of decor, is now an essential addition to — excuse the pun — light the way.

To be completely frank, I haven't felt the need to own a desk lamp since high school, but now that I'm constantly Zooming and staring at the wall above my makeup-vanity-turned-office-space, I'm in need of the absolute perfect lighting. Choosing a desk lamp can be mundane at best and tedious at worst, so we've done the digging for you and found the best desk lamps out there — and they'll come right to your front door.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Fatboy® Transloetje Table Lamp

For the rose-colored optimist

Fatboy Fatboy® Transloetje Table Lamp, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Dumont Metal 11" Desk Lamp

For the colorful creative

Hashtag Home Dumont Metal 11" Desk Lamp, $, available at Wayfair

Curvilinear Mid-Century Table Lamp

For the mid-century maven

West Elm Curvilinear Mid-Century Table Lamp, $, available at West Elm

LED Task Table Lamp

For the budget-friendly buyer

Room Essentials LED Task Table Lamp (Includes Energy Efficient Light Bulb) – Room Essentials™, $, available at Target

Female Form Table Lamp

For the feminist

Urban Outfitters Female Form Table Lamp, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Industrial Task Table Lamp

For the simple and classic

Threshold Industrial Task Table Lamp – Threshold™, $, available at Target

Organizer Task Lamp

For the organizer

Room Essentials Organizer Task Lamp – Room Essentials™, $, available at Target

Runnels 15" Desk Lamp

For the minimalist

Wrought Studio Runnels 15" Desk Lamp, $, available at Wayfair

Leopard Table Lamp

For the animal lover

Urban Outfitters Leopard Table Lamp, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Beacon Brass Table Lamp

For the fashion-forward

Article. , $, available at Article.

Carlisle 29" Desk Lamp

For the industrial inventor

Williston Forge Carlisle 29" Desk Lamp, $, available at Wayfair

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29



Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results