10 Lamps To Brighten Up Your New Home Office

As we all settle into our work from home lives, the home office has become more important than ever. We're discovering new nooks of our homes; places to squeeze in a tiny desk, a couch that doubles as a desk chair, or a table that actually fits your two-monitor set up (you lucky so-and-so). And now it's time to accessorize! What once felt like an unnecessary piece of decor, is now an essential addition to — excuse the pun — light the way.
To be completely frank, I haven't felt the need to own a desk lamp since high school, but now that I'm constantly Zooming and staring at the wall above my makeup-vanity-turned-office-space, I'm in need of the absolute perfect lighting. Choosing a desk lamp can be mundane at best and tedious at worst, so we've done the digging for you and found the best desk lamps out there — and they'll come right to your front door.
Fatboy® Transloetje Table Lamp
For the rose-colored optimist
Fatboy Fatboy® Transloetje Table Lamp, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Dumont Metal 11" Desk Lamp
For the colorful creative
Hashtag Home Dumont Metal 11" Desk Lamp, $, available at Wayfair
Curvilinear Mid-Century Table Lamp
For the mid-century maven
West Elm Curvilinear Mid-Century Table Lamp, $, available at West Elm
LED Task Table Lamp
For the budget-friendly buyer
Room Essentials LED Task Table Lamp (Includes Energy Efficient Light Bulb) – Room Essentials™, $, available at Target
Female Form Table Lamp
For the feminist
Urban Outfitters Female Form Table Lamp, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Industrial Task Table Lamp
For the simple and classic
Threshold Industrial Task Table Lamp – Threshold™, $, available at Target
Organizer Task Lamp
For the organizer
Room Essentials Organizer Task Lamp – Room Essentials™, $, available at Target
Runnels 15" Desk Lamp
For the minimalist
Wrought Studio Runnels 15" Desk Lamp, $, available at Wayfair
Leopard Table Lamp
For the animal lover
Urban Outfitters Leopard Table Lamp, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Beacon Brass Table Lamp
For the fashion-forward
Article. , $, available at Article.
Carlisle 29" Desk Lamp
For the industrial inventor
Williston Forge Carlisle 29" Desk Lamp, $, available at Wayfair
