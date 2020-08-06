Breathable Clothing

Working out generally equates to working up a sweat — but, getting a workout in during summertime (especially during a heatwave) takes this concept to a whole new level. We're talking about how any type of activity now leaves us so perspiration-soaked that it's as though we'll never be dry again. To combat the feeling that we've just jumped in a pool of lukewarm saltwater, we hunted down the most breathable workout essentials to help us focus on our burpee form and not our swamp butt.

Whether you've mastered the art of the at-home workouts or your fitness routine involves socially-distanced and mask-clad outdoor movement, it's all equally money well spent to invest in sweat-combative attire that's crafted to keep you calm, cool, and not dampened. Ahead, find all the best gear for making your body as dry as humanly possible: including breezy tanks that feel like wearing nothing at all, moisture-wicking face masks that you can actually breathe in, and even a sweat-proof accessory that'll save you from yet another sad broken-phone fate.

Under Armour Women's UA Pure Stretch Hipster 3-Pack Underwear

Let's start with the basics: undies. If you're a non-commando type, then set the foundation for a cool and comfy workout 'fit with a pack of the most breathable hipster briefs. This top-bought pair by Under Armour is ready to wick away moisture and keep your lady parts feeling fresh during the dampest of days.

Under Armour Women's UA Pure Stretch Hipster 3-Pack Underwear, $, available at Under Armour

Adidas Face Covers M/L 3-Pack

Can't forget a mask! This trio of moisture-wicking face coverings from Adidas is perfect for outdoor warmups, running around your neighborhood, and grabbing a refuel smoothie afterward — it's also a top-bought essential that readers swear by for keeping them comfy during the stickiest of outdoor air occasions.

Adidas FACE COVERS M/L 3-PACK, $, available at Adidas

Fabletics Mila High-Waisted Pocket Capri

The mesh paneling on these workout leggings acts like built-in AC so you stay dry even during your most intense jogs.

Fabletics Mila High-Waisted Pocket Capri, $, available at Fabletics

Core 10 The Warrior Mesh Sports Bra

A legendary Amazon-favorite, this mesh-style sports bra keeps you covered without suffocating your chest but while offering the necessary support for your weekly HIIT YouTube workouts and painfully sweaty jogs around the park. It's boob ventilation at its finest.

Core 10 (XS-3X) 'Icon Series' The Warrior Mesh Sports Bra, $, available at Amazon

Aerie Move Lasercut High Waisted Bike Short

For when leggings seem like an unbearable fate, we love these on-sale (!) bike shorts that don't skimp on the cool-comfort factor. With their floral cutout detailing, this pair of blue workout bottoms serves much more than some chic-summer style — it lets those thighs breathe, baby.

Aerie Move Lasercut High Waisted Bike Short, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters

Lululemon Stronger as One Muscle Tank

Call it the no-tank-top tank-top. This veiled top has oversized armholes for optimal pit ventilation and acts as a sans-bulk layer that truly feels like you may as well be wearin' nothing at all.

lululemon Stronger as One Muscle Tank, $, available at lululemon

Saucony Women's Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks

Don't underestimate the power of a workout sock — and if you've ever experienced chilblains or athlete's foot, we're guessing you already don't. This pack of moisture-repellent socks with some built-in added cushion for the pavement pushing will make all the difference in keeping your hot feet temperature regulated and your sweaty toes nice and dry.

Saucony Women's Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks, $, available at Amazon

Nike Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

Get the best of both worlds with a breezy running short that has a built-in bike shorts liner for added support. A genius compromise for those intrigued by the snug embrace of a bike short but who are not yet ready to commit to the bare-all form fit.

Nike Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts, $, available at Nike

Outdoor Voices Sweatee Longline Tank Top

Want more coverage than is currently offered from all these modern-day cropped tops (read in a grandmother's voice)? OV's newest tank is made in a longline style with that same super-soft and sweat-wicking cotton blend that's so comfortable, you won't want to take it off.

Outdoor Voices Sweatee Longline Tank Top, $, available at Outdoor Voices

TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case

Fire up that playlist and let your body do the rest with this moisture-wicking armband that keeps your phone water-safe and securely attached to your person — you know, so you're not doing that whole tucking-it-in-your-sports-bra-and-ruining-it-with-sweat-while-running routine.

TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case, $, available at Amazon

Alo Yoga Off The Grid Capri

If you're more into the leggings look for outdoor workouts, then opt for a style that will at least set your ankles free! Try this cropped-capri pair from Alo that also wields breathable mesh paneling that extends (almost) all the way up each leg.

Alo Yoga Off The Grid Capri, $, available at Alo Yoga

Allbirds Tree Dashers

Another breathable workout essential you'll want to pair with your sweat-wicking socks? Airy and lightweight shoes that support your arch without weighing you down; aka Allbirds' new and reader-favorite sustainably-made sneaker with a porous ventilating fabric and oh-so-sturdy sole that, baby, was born to run.

Allbirds Tree Dashers, $, available at Allbirds

Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra

We've already included a sports bra, so, yes, this is technically a repeat essential. But, it happens to be a particular style that's too good to leave out — and, having more than one trusty boob supporter in your workout rotation is probably a savvy shopping move. Checking all of the boxes from comfy-support to moisture-wicking breathability and non-hideous style (important!), this berry-colored Sweaty Betty creation gets perfect 10's across the bra-boards.

Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra, $, available at Sweaty Betty

