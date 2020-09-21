8 Fall Lipstick Trends That Ruled The 2020 Zoom Emmys

The Emmys red carpet usually predicts the biggest hair and makeup trends of award season. But even with stars celebrating from their couches, they still managed to usher in fall's hottest makeup look: statement lipstick.

For many celebs, most of whom haven't had a reason to dress up since March, a swipe of bold lipstick served as instant glam for the evening. Tracee Ellis Ross complemented her green Alexandre Vauthier gown with moody mauve lips, while Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon wore (almost) matching shades of crimson from their backyard celebration.

Ahead, we rounded up the standout lipstick moments from the Emmys that prove Zoom is much more fun when bright lipstick is involved.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Celebrity makeup artist Tracey Levy painted her client's lips in a vibrant plum lip color that popped against her olive-green gown.

Yvonne Orji

Make no mistake: Monochromatic makeup is here to stay, and Orji's burgundy dress and lip pairing is proof. Also, can we talk about her powerful hair statement?

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's punchy red-orange lip was courtesy of a bold combo by her longtime MUA Kelsey Deenihan. For the Emmys, Deenihan swept on Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Major and Matte Trance Lipstick in Elson 2.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's makeup artist Carola Gonzalez blotted Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Cherry Pink onto her lips for a blurred berry look. (Washington is an ambassador for the brand.) "Haven’t dressed up in a while so had to make the most of it," Washington wrote on Instagram.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil tuned into the Emmys with no bra and heels, but did manage to swipe on the chicest wash of peach lipstick that we'll definitely be copying for work calls this week.

H.E.R.

While it may take a few tries and trips to the beauty supply to replicate H.E.R.'s studded ponytail, it's much easier to copy her berry lip. Marissa Vossen achieved the songstress's look with Pat McGrath Permagel Lip Liner in Cosmic Vibes and Glossier Lipstick in Like.

Uzo Aduba

If you're looking for a traditional fall lip color with a twist, take inspo from Uzo Aduba's standout burgundy color with a pop of shimmer over the top.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox stunned while presenting at the 2020 Emmys in a super-dark oxblood red lipstick that'll look great with a cozy sweater and a bottle of merlot.

