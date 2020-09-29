Best Good Fashion Deals

When you’ve got a shopping habit like ours — make that a shopping job — you find yourself saving more pieces to a wish list that seems to know no limits. And while we’ll certainly pay full price for the products we need, the siren call of a short-lived sale paired with clearance tab treasure hunting is what really gets our blood pumping on the items we want.

We see so much good stuff on sale, in fact; that we just had to start sharing it with you. Welcome to The Score, our home for the best marked-down goods from all of our most-browsed shopping destinations. Anytime we hear about a special promotion or one-off deal, we’ll add it to this page — the good stuff only. So if you’re a deal-hunter like us, bookmark this post and check back often, because as all savvy shoppers know, the best sales don’t last long.

You can consider this roundup your best source for finding the deepest discounts, select fleeting promos, and occasionally that unicorn item that never seems to go on markdown. All of our eagle-eyed editors will be contributing, so if there's something you're specifically looking for, don't be shy to give us a shout in the comments. We're here to help you nab that deal.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Verishop

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 25% off full-price styles on purchases over $100

Promo Code: VERIFRIENDS

This perfectly appointed, taste-making department store is offering discounts in their Friends & Family Sale you're not going to want to miss. With brands like Saloni, LoveShackFancy, Vince, and more, you've got a shot at checking everything off your ultimate fashion wishlist with this one sale.

Billie the Label Lizbeth Button Up Top, $, available at Verishop

& Other Stories

Dates: Limited time

Sale: New markdowns up to 50% off

Promo Code: None

The Swedish company that singlehandedly keeps us up-to-date on the latest trends has a sale section rich with fall finds.

& Other Stories Croc Embossed Leather Ankle Boots, $, available at & Other Stories

Anthropologie

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Extra 30% off sale items (discount added in cart)

Promo Code: None

Enjoy sales on sales at Anthropologie right now with an extra 30% already marked-down dress, blouse, pant, and accessory faves. The result? A sartorial dream come true.

Maeve Joss Contrast-Stitch Trousers, $, available at Anthropologie

Nordstrom Rack

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Fall styles up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

While Nordstrom Rack is always a go-to destination for great deals, the unmissable discounts on its selection of fall styles won’t last for very long. If you miss out, never fear — their clearance section is top-notch.

Chelsea28 Rib Funnel Neck Sweater, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

COS

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 50% off fall sale

Promo Code: none

Oh, to inhabit the land of Cos — where the tailoring is simple, the colors are on point, all of the styling is just so. Their fall markdowns are not to be overlooked.

COS Jacket With Flap Pockets, $, available at COS

Nordstrom

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 50% off top brands

Promo Code: None

You can save big on some of Nordstrom's top brands. Find everything from Vince, to Tory Burch, to Nike in their Contemporary Sale.

RE/DONE '70s Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer, $, available at Nordstrom

Madewell

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Insider Event. 20% off for Madewell Insiders, plus 40% off select fall styles

Promo Code: Included with Insider sign-up

It pays big to be a Madewell Insiders. Along with perks like free shipping and returns, you also get access to exclusive sales like this Insider Event. There’s a plethora of top-selling goods in this sale assortment and we don’t know how long it’s going to last, so you’d best get to carting before these discounts vanish without a trace.

Madewell Polo Sweater, $, available at Madewell

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29



Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results