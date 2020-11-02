Essie Winter Nail Polish Line

While there's never a wrong time to wear glitter nail polish, those sequin-loaded shades feel more and more appropriate as the temperatures dip. Maybe it's the shimmery contrast to your black puffer coat and chunky Doc Martens, or the fact that the holidays are fast approaching as we round into November, but the frosted manicure is definitely about to be big — and Essie's Winter 2020 collection is proof.

Coming on the heels of the brand's autumnal Blue Moon collection, this fresh seasonal assortment includes six brand-new Essie shades — from icy blue to candied peppermint green — all inspired by sugarplum fairy vibes. Ahead, scroll through to see and shop the sweet assortment.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Essie Love At Frost Sight

This is your favorite Bikini So Teeny blue, but better, because Love At Frost Sight comes loaded with gold glitter.

Essie love at frost sight, $, available at Essie

Essie Twinkle In Time

For the minimalist, this translucent pearlescent sheen is like Catbird jewelry for your nails.

Essie twinkle in time, $, available at Essie

Essie Bonbon Nuit

If the the Queen's Ballet Slipper and a shimmer top coat got married and had a baby, this would be it.

Essie bonbon nuit, $, available at Essie

Essie In A Gingersnap

Like your favorite brick-red shade from your fall rotation, but with a shot of glittery magenta.

Essie in a gingersnap, $, available at Essie

Essie Peppermint Condition

We're calling it: The green tone for winter will be this pastel peppermint.

Essie peppermint condition, $, available at Essie

Essie Sugarplum Fairytale

Of course, you can't have a frosted, sparkle-filled collection without the winter-classic sugarplum. The cool lilac tone grounds this fairytale shade in real life.

Essie sugarplum fairytale, $, available at Essie

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results