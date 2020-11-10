Best Holiday Gifts Are Small

While plenty of mega-retailers from Amazon to Target are hosting big holiday discounts, this past year has proven that small businesses could use some additional support.

With the pandemic's effect still taking its toll, small businesses are struggling more than ever. This holiday season, we’d like to reinforce the importance of shopping small. In our search for surprisingly cool gifts to feature, we discovered that some of the best presents can come in small (business) packages. So put away your Prime account, if only for a gift or two, and discover the special gems you can find at these independent retailers ahead.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

KES Nude Masks

KES likes to keep things local. The New-York based contemporary women's brand, named after owner Lia Kes, utilizes local resources. All collections are organically dyed and sustainably manufactured right in its home city.

KES Peace Covering Skin Complexion Bundle, $, available at KES

J.Hannah Mini Nail Polish Set

You may be familiar with Jess Hannah’s jewelry which we've featured more than a few times on our site. We’ve been longtime fans of the Los Angeles-based jewelry designer for years. Since launching her minimalist brand, she’s expanded into the beauty space with a collection of carefully curated nail polishes that complement her array of dainty and signet rings.

J.Hannah Mini Polish Set, $, available at J.Hannah

Max-Bone PB&J Dog Treats

Before launching that brand, Max-Bone's founder Parisa Fowles-Pazdro faced a problem many pet owners can relate to: a market that was severely lacking chic dog accessories that would pair well with her inclination towards design. She then set out to create Max-Bone, a luxury pet brand that creates aesthetically mindful pet gear made from high-quality materials.

Max-Bone Peanut Butter and Jelly Dog Treats, $, available at Max-Bone

Smile Makers The Frenchman Vibrator

Vibrators have seen major changes from your mom's Magic Wand Massager. Brands like Smile Makers are setting out to normalize the perception of female sexuality with sex toys that match modern sensibilities. By buying a product from the brand, you're funding its sex education program that advises local governments and female health organizations.

Smile Makers The Frenchman, $, available at Smile Makers

Otherland Candle

Otherland creates candles so pretty, you'll Google every craft project possible to find a way to put the empty glass tumblers to decor use once you've burned through the wick. The hand-poured candles feature unique scents blended into its toxin-free coconut and soy wax.

Otherland Manor House Weekend Candle, $, available at Otherland

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results