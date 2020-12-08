Gifts For Difficult People

For the most part, we actually enjoy buying gifts during the holiday season. As professional shoppers, we delight in finding the one trinket that’s going to surprise each of the names on our painstakingly-crafted gift lists. And, for the most part, it’s like shooting fish in a barrel (if we do say so ourselves). But, there are outliers in this seasonal shopping scenario — the ones that leave us hemming, hawing, and endlessly scrolling to find the just-right thing that will satisfy their highly-exacting tastes. The kind-of-difficult ones.

You know the type: if you’re going to get this person a t-shirt, you can’t get them just any t-shirt; it has to be made in the USA from hemp and sold at an indie shop, not a department store. A simple glassware set just won’t do, either; it has to be design snob-approved. Look no further, harried holiday shopper. Because when it comes to those hard-to-please folks in your life, we’ve got you (and them) covered. Ahead, find 29 gifts worth considering that we believe will actually pass muster with your pickiest peeps. Click on to finally demolish that last name on your gotta-get-them-something list.

GlowUp Mask With Apple & Hibiscus

The Giftee: The clean-beauty obsessed co-worker (and your remote Secret Santa this year)

The Rationale: Your clean-beauty, clean-diet co-worker will really appreciate this miniature luxury: face mask infused with apple and hibiscus to brighten up skin.

Pholk Glowup Mask With Apple and Hibiscus, $, available at Pholk

Areaware Little Puzzle Thing

The Giftee: Your TikTok-obsessed nephew with a pretty short attention span

The Rationale: Puzzles make a great gift this year, but we don’t all have the patience to complete an entire one — but don’t worry, this mini-masterpiece can be completed between scrolls.

Areaware Little Puzzle Thing (Papaya), $, available at Cara Cara

Spicewalla 18-Pack Kitchen Essentials Set

The Giftee: Your dedicated, “captain-of-the-Pismo-Beach-disaster-relief” bud

The Rationale: This North Caroline-based spice brand launched a capsule collection in conjunction with No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that is working to end child hunger in America by ensuring that children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive. The 18-pack of spices including everything from rosemary to Kashmiri chili powder will add flavor to anyone's kitchen set up.

Spicewalla 18 Pack Kitchen Essentials, $, available at Spicewalla

Mother Earth’s Plantasia Limited LP

The Giftee: The friend who is about to be completely outnumbered by their plants

The Rationale: If entering your plant-happy bud’s apartment is like walking into an actual greenhouse, then there’s no sense in getting them another potted item — seriously, where’s it going to go?! What this person might trip out over is this 1976 cult-favorite record from Mort Garson, Mother Earth’s Plantasia. This exclusive vinyl cut features a begonia splatter and offers plenty of warm earth music for plants and the people that love them.

Mort Garson Mother Earth’s Plantasia Limited LP, $, available at Urban Outfitters

