The Steamiest Sexiest Gifts

When it comes to giving a gift for the person you're sleeping with, you can certainly opt for something sentimental or functional. But why not give them something that doubles as a gift for you — a sexy present that has the potential to make that night's romp even hotter?

There's the classic silky lingerie — it's cliché for a reason, after all (because it's super-hot). But maybe your sex life calls for a slightly kinkier gift, such as a flog for spanking. Or perhaps your relationship is more playful, and you want to get them a sexy gift that elicits a smile. Either way, we rounded up a lineup of gifts perfect for anyone hoping to appeal to their boo's naughty side.

Scroll through to find the perfect sexy gift for you and your partner.

Pour Les Femmes Silk Robe

If physical touch is your partner's love language, they'll love this silky robe, which feels oh, so amazing against bare skin.

Pour Les Femmes Pour Les Femmes Silk Robe, $, available at goop

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrator

Let your partner unwrap the remote control to these pleasure-inducing panties, which have a saddle-shaped vibrator inside them. Wear them around the house on a lazy Saturday, and have your SO surprise you by turning them (and you) on when you're least expecting it. The gift is not just novelty — the vibe boasts 12 speeds and eight patterns.

Love Honey Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrato, $, available at Love Honey

Crave Vesper Necklace

This chic pendant necklace sits at the perfect intersection between dainty and statement-making. And it doubles as a sex toy. No one will know unless you tell them — but when you catch your partner wearing it, you'll get a little thrill.

Crave Crave Vesper, $, available at Babeland

Unbound Babes Kinkstarter Set

If you and your SO have talked about taking your kink level up a notch, but have been a little shy to take action, this kit is the perfect catalyst. It comes with nipple and clit clamps, a dildo, and a paddle with patent leather on one side and silky tassels on the other.

Unbound The Kinkstarter Set, $, available at Unbound

Anya Lust Slow Sex Set

You won't even have to write a card to accompany this gift — your partner will get the point as soon as they tear off the wrapping paper. The set comes with a book about the female orgasm, and a nipple play gel. Block off a few hours, and enjoy some slow, sexy exploration of each other's bodies, hopefully leading to the best orgasm either of you have ever had.

Anya Lust Slow Sex Set, $, available at Anya Lust

Champ Starter Kit

This fancy kit comes with both ultra-thin and ribbed condoms, as well as a hypoallergenic water-based lubricant formulated to work safely with most toys and condoms. It's a great basic set for anyone who hates standing in the condom or lube aisle, hemming and hawing over the best option. Plus, if you love the product, you can subscribe.

Champ Champs The Starting Lineup, $, available at Champ

