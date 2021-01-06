North Face Best Deals

The North Face is a little mind-boggling: you can find one of the brand's signature fleeces, puffers, or rain jackets adorning anyone from a small-town soccer mom to Kendall Jenner. To put it simply, The North Face is a crowd-pleasing brand for the people — and now it's giving the people more of what they want with a 30%-off winter style sale that's set to last until January 20.

Although this holiday promotional event doesn't include The North Face's iconic 2020 Gucci collab, it does feature the renowned Venture 2 jacket (which has humbly amassed 2,435 five-star reviews), some staple high-rise leggings, cozy sherpa hoodies, and more throw-back style outdoor essentials. Scroll on to shop our favorite marked-down styles that are the perfect complement to a scenic hike, snowy cabincore weekend, soccer match, or paparazzi street-style moment.

The North Face Fanorak 2.0, $, available at The North Face

The North Face Campshire Vest 2.0, $, available at The North Face

The North Face Motivation High-Rise, $, available at The North Face

The North Face Resolve 2 Jacket, $, available at The North Face

