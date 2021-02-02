Cozy Home Essentials

We won't try and sugarcoat the fact that we'll be spending more time at home this winter — but, we will try and make the most of it by dialing up the cozy and cheerful inside. Instead of taking on a total-WFH overhaul, revitalizing our setups is actually as easy as adding in a few small touches that are big on warm-inviting vibes. To prove it, we hunted down 38 of such joy-worthy finds that you can pop into your spaces ASAP for a sweet seasonal upgrade.

After exploring the cutest corners of the internet, we pulled together a collection of items that will give your digs a healthy dose of delight. Imagine everything from mug warmers to keep your coffee hot all day long to dumpling-shaped humidifiers for adding much-needed moisture to your desk and custom pet portraits to grace your empty wall space. Shop each of these feel-good gems and more ahead — whether they're for your own stay-at-home spot or for sending to a friend in need of some socially-distant cheer.

Royal Seat Cushion

Take the pressure off your bum with a plush seat cushion that cradles your tailbone and makes any chair comfortable.

Purple Royal Seat Cushion, $, available at Purple

Dimux Coffee Mug Warmer

For those who constantly need to re-heat their espressos during busy work weeks.

Dimux Dimux Coffee Mug Warmer, $, available at Amazon

YSAGi Dual-Sided Multifunctional Desk Pad

Make your work-from-home station look a little bit more streamlined.

YSAGi Dual-Sided Multifunctional Desk Pad, $, available at Amazon

Jen B. Peters Warmth Mug

Fill up on your favorite lattes with this mug crafted by an L.A.-based designer and illustrator.

Jen B. Peters Warmth Mug, $, available at Anthropolgie

