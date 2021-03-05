Amazon’s Most Loved Plus-Size Swimsuits

As winter gets ready to transition to spring, we've got sunshine and water on our minds. Shopping for swimsuits when the weather warms, however, is not such a breezy affair if you're searching for stylish plus-size options. Since plus-fashion is always playing catch up, fat folk have to wait twice as long for access to trends with inclusive sizing — and when such styles do appear, it's tricky to tell the bad from the good. To help curb some of your shopping fatigue, we spent many hours browsing Amazon's affordable selection of most loved swimsuits that are vetted by real plus-size reviewers.

Gone are the days of wearing a t-shirt into the pool. Say goodbye to the baggy trunks and gawd awful swim skirts. And, just in case you haven’t heard: everybody is a beach body! Ahead, take a swim through the most popular plus-size suits on Amazon — featuring everything from wild snake prints to stand-out florals, itty-bitty bikinis, and bombshell one-pieces.

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.

Daci One Piece Keyhole Suit

We imagine this rich red one-piece with its glamorous halter-neckline and keyhole cut-out on the likes of Hollywood bombshells.

Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 206 reviews

Reviewers Say: "Very flattering, my husband said he thinks it is the best-looking swimsuit I have worn. I wear a 20W and that is what I ordered so fits true to size. Feels very comfortable in it with a dash of sexy."

Shop Amazon

Daci One Piece Keyhole Bathing Suit, $, available at Amazon

Allegrace Snake Print Convertible Bikini

Fashioned with convertible straps, you can transform this bikini into a bandeau-style suit. Plus, we're loving the white snake print as a cool and unexpected neutral.

Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 75 reviews

Reviewers Say: "Got this in a 3x. Fits great! I’m 5’10, my bra size is typically 40ddd, and pants are usually between 16-18w. Love this suit!"

Shop Amazon

Allegrace Snake Print Convertible Bikini Set, $, available at Amazon

Allegrace Deep V Self Tie Monokini

Speaking of snake print! This super sexy, plunging one-piece comes with a convertible belt that can be tied in a few different ways to keep things intriguing.

Hype: 4 out of 5 stars and 120 reviews

Reviewer's Say: "Super sexy, plus friendly one piece! I only wished they had more colors because I would buy them all!

It's a fun, versatile sexy suit, guaranteed to make heads turn, all while being a one-piece! Highly recommend!"

Shop Amazon

Allegrace Deep V Self Tie Monokini, $, available at Amazon

Pink Queen High Waisted Ruched Tummy Control Bikini

You can't go wrong with a monochromatic high-waisted bikini — especially when the color of choice is this earthy (and universally flattering) olive green.

Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 110 reviews

Reviewers Say: "Holy moly! This bikini is dope! I am a size 14-16 and I am 220lbs, 5’10, and have a pretty long torso and the bottoms are high wasted for sure, covers my belly button and then some. The orange is BRIGHT and I love it, it also has a slight shimmer type sheen to it and it is so much nicer than any other bikini I have ever seen or owned. The top fits well but my 38 Ds are ample and it supports. I didn’t have any spilling-out issues. This bikini makes me feel like Beyoncé!"

Shop Amazon

Pink Queen High Waisted Ruched Tummy Control Bikini Set, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results