I Was Afraid Of Red Lipstick

I've always been terrified of red lipstick. Okay, let me dim the dramatics: Red lipstick and I never got along. We didn't call each other on the holidays to catch up and I didn't send her invitations to my birthday parties. Why? Because she has a tendency to take up all the attention in the room — and while I'm usually more than happy to share the spotlight, whenever I've worn red lips, it's just looked too dramatic or too bright.

I always thought I'd just continue admiring red lipstick on others from afar, but there's no time like the present (and the first days of spring) to force yourself out of your comfort zone. I took a leap of faith and went through the cosmetic haystack to put six best-selling shades to the test. The results were surprising enough to leave me thoroughly believing red lipstick might not actually be that bad.

MAC Matte Lipstick in D For Danger

My first introduction to makeup was through my mother's MAC liquid lipstick and brown lipliner — I remember being so excited to try them both because they made me feel grown up. One thing about this specific shade: When they say matte, they mean it. No sparkles, no shimmer, just pigment and pop (can you tell I love alliterations?).

MAC Cosmetics D For Danger, $, available at MAC Cosmetics

This lipstick deserves a cleared space on my dresser and a round of applause. Uncapping this sleek black dispenser reveals a deep red that carries the signature MAC Cosmetic scent — if you know, you know.

The blue undertone in this creamy lipstick complemented my skin tone without washing me out, which was somewhat of a miracle since my skin has been so pale and deprived of vitamin D. It's a true matte lipstick but didn't make my lips look dry, and the price point is reasonable. I would definitely rummage through my purse to find this the next time I find myself dressed up and out of the house.

The Lip Bar Liquid Matte in Bawse Lady

You put together a Black-owned cosmetics company and a lipstick called "Bawse Lady," and I should’ve known my confidence would skyrocket. From the packaging to the tone, this lip color is the one to turn heads. Since it is a matte liquid formula, I recommend using a lip scrub before or balm underneath so that lips don't look flaky or dry.

The Lip Bar Bawse Lady Liquid Matte, $, available at The Lip Bar

