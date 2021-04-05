Biodegradable Makeup Wipes

We've all been there: After a super long day (or night), and we simply don't have it in us to make it to the sink to remove our makeup with a full & proper skin-care routine. Enter face wipes — admittedly lazy, but still prudent — to the rescue.

However, much like plastic straws and single-use shopping bags, conventional wipes have become a subject of scrutiny among the beauty community as we all try to infuse sustainable practices into our daily lives. After all, it doesn't seem super responsible to throw away a (sometimes individually packaged) single-use cloth for the sake of convenience alone nowadays.

Cleansing balms and oils can be a great alternative — just apply directly onto skin and rinse! — but if you're committed to the #wipelife, then fret not. Many brands nowadays are creating eco-friendly wipes fashioned from plant-based fibers or renewable materials, like bamboo. (Sadly, most premoistened wipes are still encased in plastic-based resealable pouches, but we're optimistic about seeing innovation in this space.) Best of all, they still remove every trace of foundation, waterproof mascara, and excess oil, just like traditional wipes. Ahead, nine brands that we can feel good about stocking up on.

Nudestix NUDESKIN Vegan Bamboo Cleansing Cloths

A hint of citrus, chamomile, and cucumber extracts make removing your waterproof mascara an all-around sensorial treat.

NudeStix NUDESKIN Vegan Bamboo Cleansing Cloths, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Maude Wipe

While these aren't just for makeup — you can use them as a post-workout body towelette, too — Maude's compressed wipes expand and unfold when wet, making them a great option for on-the-go. (Plus, the paper packaging is recyclable!)

Maude Wipe, $, available at Verishop

Almay Biodegradable Micellar Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

These $6 drugstore wipes are made of plant-based fibers and soaked with makeup- and dirt-wicking micelles.

Almay Biodegradable Micellar Makeup Remover Towelettes, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Billie Wonder Wipes

You know Billie from the razors seen all over Instagram, and they just launched a curated range of beauty products including dry shampoo, lip balms, and these hyaluronic acid-infused plant-based wipes.

Billie Wonder Wipes, $, available at Billie

RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes

If you absolutely need to use individually-wrapped towelettes for an emergency fix, then make RMS Beauty's compostable wipes. They're made of 100% natural rayon, and are soaked in coconut oil to hydrate and remove every last bit of waterproof mascara.

RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes, $, available at Credo

Kaia Naturals The Vitamin Cleanse Facial Cleansing Cloths

Sensitive skin types will love these bamboo wipes that are packed with honey and sunflower seed oil, and will biodegrade in 90 days after you've taken them out for use and tossed them away.

Kaia Naturals The Vitamin Cleanse Facial Cleansing Cloths, $, available at Credo

Beautycounter One-Step Makeup Remover Wipes

Aloe vera and cornflower water are among the soothing, skin-loving ingredients in Beautycounter's clean makeup wipes that you can toss in the compost bin.

Beautycounter One-Step Makeup Remover Wipes, $, available at Beautycounter

Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes

Argan oil, aloe vera, chamomile, and cucumber are among the gentle ingredients that help hydrate and calm skin while giving a thorough cleanse. (Plus, a portion of every package sold will go to protect endangered bear species through the Natural Resources Defense Council's wildlife conservation efforts.)

Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes, $, available at Sephora

Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Facial Wipes

The U.K. beauty export makes some of the most tried-and-true makeup wipes on drugstore shelves, and recently launched a compostable version of its bestselling cleansing towelettes — which are a win for the environment and clean skin.

Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Facial Wipes, $, available at LookFantastic

