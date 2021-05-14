Waft Down The Aisle In A Bohemian Wedding Dress

The word "bohemian" juxtaposes elements both humble and ornate. In the natural world, it conjures up images of organic flora motifs; in the realm of fashion, it's all about textures like linen, lace, embroidery, or even sequins. To describe a style as "boho" is to equate it with an easy, free-spirited elegance. And, after a year full of efforts, it's no wonder that the effortless bohemian wedding dress style is trending.

Brides are putting aside wedding gowns with too much structure and fuss to look for free-flowing frocks replete with handiwork and pretty detail that feel authentically unique. Ahead, we've rounded up a selection of such beautiful and breezy bohemian wedding dresses that will help bring the big day back down to earth.

Fame & Partners Nancy Dress

If it looks like it was rescued from the racks of a dusty French flea market, it’s a surefire boho bet — and semi-sheer bustier gown provides the lost-lingerie vibe that will perfectly suit the bohemian bride.

Shop Fame & Partners

Fame & Partners The Nancy Dress, $, available at Fame & Partners

Bohemian Soul Lingerie Embroidered Bridal Set

While this Etsy seller’s wares are technically nightdresses, we love the idea of walking down the aisle in one of the brand’s lacy, floor-length gowns layered over a slip or a bodysuit (à la Zoe Kravitz).

Shop Bohemian Soul Lingerie on Etsy

Bohemian Soul Lingerie Embroidered Bridal Set, $, available at Etsy

Kiyonna Blissful Lace Wedding Gown (Plus-Size)

This breezy gown checks every boho box; boasting fluttering lace sleeves, a plunging v-neck, and a full-sweep skirt.

Shop wedding dresses at Nordstrom

Kiyonna Blissful Lace Wedding Gown, $, available at Nordstrom

BHLDN Nassau Gown

Subtle bell sleeves and organic beadwork on this clingy, romantic frock will bring out your inner poetess on the big day.

Shop BHLDN

BHLDN Nassau Gown, $, available at BHLDN

ASOS EDITION Mila Off-shoulder Wedding Dress

The structured bodice of this strapless number is balanced out by gossamer sleeves and layers upon layers of tulle that have you practically floating down the aisle.

Shop wedding dresses at ASOS

ASOS EDITION Mila off shoulder embroidered mesh wedding dress, $, available at ASOS

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results