Long Sundresses For Long Summer Days

The only thing better than a long summer day is a long summer sundress to while away those bonus sunshine hours in. Warm weather usually makes us want to wear less — but if the rise of the house dress has taught us anything this past year, then it's that higher temperatures don't necessarily require higher hemlines. In fact, more can very well be more when you find a long sundress that strikes the perfect balance of lengthy and loose (aka our sartorial mantra for summer dressing).

From ultra-relaxed and tiered silhouettes to something a bit narrower but with a good degree of breathability, the best long sundresses come in all sorts of shapes and styles that promise to go the extra mile for your wardrobe. So, to save you from any unnecessary scrolling, we curated a lineup of toe-touching frocks that rival whatever cute wrap dresses or itty bitty ensembles you were planning on spending the sunshine season in. Ahead, find 25 fabric-friendly dresses worth going to great lengths to wear all summer…long.

Lulus Feeling Splendid Green Multi Floral Print Halter Maxi Dress, $, available at Lulus

Eloquii Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress, $, available at Eloquii

Love Stitch Gauze Maxi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

