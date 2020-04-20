Which Is The Best Casino Site In India?

Online casino players often find it difficult to choose a new casino to play at. This is due to the fact that there are several casino sites in India and not all of them are safe. After considering all the factors that make an online casino good and trustworthy, we have come up with 6 best online casinos in India.

ShowLion

ShowLion is an online casino that offers great gaming experience for players. It currently has over 1200 games on the website. These games include slot games, table games, video poker, multiplayer games, and other casino games.

ShowLion focuses on Indian players by offering plenty of Indian games. The casino offers a superb welcome bonus and lots of promotions. You are allowed to make deposits and withdrawals in INR using various payment methods. Payments and data of players are kept safe by a good security system. Their customer support is available 24/7 via different platforms.

LeoVegas

LeoVegas is an award-winning online casino that operates in several countries of the world including India. The casino has over 1500 games including slots, table games, video poker, and other Indian casino games.

You can make deposits and withdrawal in INR with different options. However, bonuses are not given when Neteller and Skrill are used to make deposits. The customer support for the casino operates 24/7 via LiveChat and email. A good security system is used on the site to ensure safety.

Dafabet

This online casino was established in 2004 and is one of the biggest in Asia. It offers live casino games, lotteries, virtual games, poker, and online slots. There are over 400 games available for play at the casino. Players are always welcomed with generous bonuses and promotions.

Deposit and withdrawal in INR are allowed and can be made through different available platforms. Players’ information and money are safe at Dafabet as the casino adheres to strict data protection laws and makes use of a good security system. Their customer support is available all day through different platforms.

Royal Panda

Indian players can enjoy over 300 games like slots, roulette, virtual sports, and many more on Royal Panda . Bonuses for both casino games and sports are offered to all players.

Different payment and withdrawal methods in INR are accepted on Royal Panda. Players’ data and payment are secured using top-level SSL encryption and their customer support works daily through many platforms.

22Bet

22Bet is a sports betting site for Indian players that allows deposits and withdrawals in INR. It focuses on sports like cricket, horse racing, e-sports and also features casino games. It provides over 500 games with bonuses for players to enjoy.

Indian players get about 142 payment methods and easy withdrawal. Transactions and data on 22Bet are safe and their customer support is available 24/7.

10Cric

Offering both sports betting and casino gaming, 10Cric is one of India’s best online casinos. It offers over 1300 sports and games including cricket, football, tennis, slots, table, and card games. The bonuses offered include welcome bonuses, free bets, and weekly sports bonuses.

Payment and withdrawal are done in INR and the system is secured with SSL encryption. It offers a 24/7 live chat, email and phone calls as platforms for customer support.