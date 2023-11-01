Facebook and Instagram Must Cease Personal Ads

This article was last updated on November 1, 2023

Facebook and Instagram Ordered to Stop Personalized Advertisements

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been prohibited from using user data to display personalized ads on its platforms. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has determined that the processing of personal data for commercial purposes by Meta violates privacy laws.

This ban poses a significant challenge to Meta as it generates a substantial portion of its revenue from targeted ads, leveraging its ability to tailor them to individual users. Consequently, these personalized advertisements hold immense value for advertisers.

“The current method employed by Meta to process personal data for displaying personalized ads is not permissible,” stated Elizabeth Palandeng, spokesperson for the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP), in an interview with NU.nl.

The supervisory authorities within the EDPB have concluded that Meta unlawfully processes personal data of Facebook and Instagram users. This encompasses not only user’s residential addresses, ages, and educational backgrounds but also information regarding the messages they engage with.

Armed with this data, Meta creates a unique profile for each user. Advertisers find these profiles appealing, making them a lucrative asset for Meta. However, the EDPB contends that the company lacks legal grounds for processing this personal data.

The Ban Enhances Privacy Protection

“Meta monitors your Facebook and Instagram posts, clicks, and likes, utilizing this information to deliver personalized ads,” said Aleid Wolfsen, chairman of the AP and vice-chairman of the EDPB. “The unauthorized processing of personal information for millions of people on Facebook constitutes Meta’s revenue model. By ending this practice, we are enhancing people’s privacy.”

This prohibition on personalized ads is the outcome of an emergency procedure initiated by Norway, with the support of the AP, within the EDPB.

Previously, Norway determined that Meta had violated privacy regulations and ordered the discontinuation of personalized ads in the country. Now, this ban on processing personal data for personalized ads will extend to the entire European region.

The EDPB has directed the privacy regulator in Ireland to take definitive action against Meta Ireland within a two-week timeframe. The committee believes that the Irish authority has not taken sufficient measures thus far.

