Global Summit on Tackling the Dangers of AI Starts at Bletchley Park

This article was last updated on November 2, 2023

High-level Meeting to Address Risks and Regulations of Artificial Intelligence

It is high on the agenda of all world leaders: how do we get a grip on artificial intelligence, AI? On the one hand, it is seen as a ‘danger to humans’ that can create bioweapons or influence elections. At the same time, it can be a powerful tool for good, such as developing new medicines and improving efficiency in various fields.

Politicians, scientists, and big tech companies from around the world are gathering in the UK today and tomorrow to address these crucial issues at the AI Safety Summit. This summit, the first of its kind at this level, will take place at Bletchley Park, a symbolic location where British codebreakers successfully cracked the German Enigma code during World War II.

The guest list for the summit is impressive, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, tech billionaire Elon Musk, UN CEO Antonio Guterres, and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also participating in the talks. The Netherlands sends State Secretary Van Huffelen for Digitalization.

The UK, being the world’s second-largest AI market after the US and China, aims to play a significant role in regulating this rapidly developing technology. While the EU hopes to finalize the AI Act within a few months and the US issued a presidential decree this week, the UK is just beginning to address these issues.

“If we get this wrong, it will be easier for AI to develop chemical or biological weapons. Terrorists can use AI to spread fear and destruction on an even greater scale. In the most unlikely scenario, there is even the risk that humanity will completely lose control,” warns British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, highlighting the potential risks associated with AI.

Sunak aims to secure agreements among all parties involved, including China and the US, who are currently engaged in an escalating conflict over chip supplies. The focus of these agreements will primarily be on addressing the risks associated with AI, with the intention of gaining broad support from countries and companies.

Towards a Clear Destination

While AI is at the forefront of discussions worldwide, there is still a lack of consensus on what exactly needs to be done. Marietje Schaake, director of technology policy at Stanford University, highlights the need for more clarity, saying, “AI is on the agenda everywhere, everyone wants to do something, but it is a race to an unclear destination. Because what exactly should be done?”

Mark Brakel, policy director at the Future of Life Institute, sees the summit as a significant milestone. His organization, which aims to mitigate extreme risks from technology, initiated an open letter in March calling for a pause in AI development. He suggests looking at AI through the lens of climate change and urges more proactive measures to address the potential consequences of AI.

The Importance of Responsible Use and Regulation

Both policymakers and industry players agree that regulations can support responsible AI development. Gary Brotman, representative of British AI startup Second Mind, explains, “AI itself is simply computer algorithms that have no malicious intentions. They just execute commands. It just has to be used responsibly, and regulation can help with that.” The challenge lies in creating guidelines that promote innovation while ensuring ethical and safe practices.

Virginia Dignum, Professor of Responsible AI, draws an analogy between AI and traffic, stating, “All those rules don’t have to be the same in all countries, but you have to trust that those kinds of rules exist everywhere.” She emphasizes the importance of establishing global standards to prevent the concentration of power solely in the hands of tech giants.

Control and Reporting Mechanisms

In addition to the summit, Prime Minister Sunak has other initiatives in the pipeline. This includes the establishment of a security institute to monitor and regulate AI software, as well as a network of experts similar to the United Nations IPCC climate panel. The goal is to have an annual reporting mechanism to track developments in the AI landscape. The United Nations is also working on similar efforts.

