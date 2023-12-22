This article was last updated on December 22, 2023

British Teen Convicted of Stealing GTA VI Videos

Teenager Admitted to Psychiatric Hospital Indefinitely

An eighteen-year-old Brit has been convicted of hacking Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar. He is admitted to a psychiatric hospital indefinitely. The teenager broke into the game producer’s servers and posted stolen videos of GTA VI online.

Details of the Digital Break-In

The British hacker broke in digitally without using a computer, writes BBC News. His computer had previously been seized by police due to a previous hack. That’s why he used an Amazon Firestick, a television, and a smartphone to digitally break into Rockstar.

Extortion and Posting of Stolen Videos

His exploit gave the Brit access to the game developer’s servers, where he found ninety videos of the new game Grand Theft Auto VI. He extorted Rockstar via the messaging app Telegram, demanding millions of euros. When his demand was not met, he posted the captured videos last September on a forum for gaming fans.

Previous Incidents and Legal Consequences

It was not the first time that the British teenager made a mistake. Earlier, he broke into chip manufacturer NVIDIA under the banner of the hacker group Lapsus$. After the burglary at NVIDIA, the boy was placed under house arrest under police supervision. He had just gotten out of jail when he hacked Rockstar.

Legal Actions and Future Game Release

Due to the hack on Rockstar, the boy is admitted to a psychiatric hospital indefinitely. The measure is somewhat comparable to TBS. According to the judge, the boy suffers from an autistic disorder, leading to a high chance of recurrence. Meanwhile, Rockstar released the first official trailer of GTA VI, stating that the sequel to the successful series will be released in 2024 on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and S.