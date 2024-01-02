How AI shook up education this year and took work off healthcare’s hands

This article was last updated on January 2, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Students’ Learning Experience Affected by AI

The use of AI tools like ChatGPT has raised concerns about students’ engagement and learning in the classroom. Dutch teacher Bregje Cobussen expressed that students tend to lean on AI for assignments, resulting in a decrease in learning outcomes and additional workload for educators.

‘Students are more likely to learn less rather than more’

Cobussen pointed out that AI-generated texts are often beyond the students’ level, leading to a sense of laziness in completing assignments. Moreover, monitoring students’ use of AI tools presents a challenge, potentially impacting the educational quality.

In the field of visual content creation, the use of AI has revolutionized the creative process. Photographer Brenda de Vries shared her experience with AI-generated images, highlighting the significant shift in her workflow and the opportunities it presents for creative output in the advertising industry.

‘You no longer have to go to Antarctica for a shoot’

De Vries emphasized the transformative nature of AI, enabling the creation of highly realistic images without the physical constraints of traditional photo shoots. This advancement has fundamentally changed the dynamics of visual content creation, particularly in commercial applications.

AI’s Role in Reducing Healthcare Workload

Medical researcher Colin Jacobs highlighted the potential of AI in healthcare, particularly in predictive analysis and diagnostic support. Jacobs pointed out the use of AI in analyzing medical imagery and its impact on reducing the workload in healthcare settings.

‘AI can halve the workload in healthcare’

Jacobs discussed the application of AI in radiology, showcasing its ability to assist in interpreting medical images and even serving as a reliable second reader. The integration of AI in healthcare holds the promise of improving efficiency and reducing the burden on medical professionals.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.