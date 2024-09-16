This article was last updated on September 16, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

US regulator approves use of AirPods as hearing aids

The American regulator FDA has software approved which allows AirPods Pro users to use their earphones as hearing aids.

Apple announced at the beginning of this week that through a software update, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 can amplify certain environmental sounds, such as conversations. After the update, users with hearing loss can test their hearing and then adjust the earphones to their hearing needs. According to the FDA, tests showed that the software does not need to be set up by a professional because people can just as well do it themselves.

According to Apple, the new software will be available to users in a hundred countries from this fall. It has not been announced whether the Netherlands is also included.

The feature is suitable for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, the FDA reports. According to the regulator, hearing amplification is now more available and the approval helps with the acceptance of wearing a hearing aid.

Since 2022, the FDA has allowed stores to sell hearing aids suitable for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. This meant that many consumers no longer had to visit doctors or a hearing care professional. But now the use of “normal” music earphones has also been approved for this purpose.

Apple and other major brands such as Samsung and Sony have long had earphones with a function that amplifies ambient noise. These features are also useful for some people with mild hearing loss, but are not currently approved by the FDA for use as hearing aids.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.