This article was last updated on January 13, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Internet organizations are calling on the government to stop using social media

Dutch internet organizations are calling on the government to stop social media Instagram, Facebook and

The straw that breaks the camel’s back is… the news that Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, will stop collaborating with fact-checkers in the US. As a result, public debate is increasingly taking place “under the conditions of large big tech companies” that “have no regard” for users. “The only thing that matters to them is profit maximization, which results in enormous polarization.”

That to write five social organizations involved in digital developments, including research institute Waag Futurelab and internet watchdog Bits of Freedom.

Sheaf: we stay on X and Instagram

The Dutch government will not respond to the call for the time being, Prime Minister Dick Schoof said today. “I think the Dutch government would lose an important communication medium if we decided not to join Meta or other groups.”

Schoof does say that the government is “keeping its finger on the pulse” in the development of content moderation of online platforms. Schoof says he assumes that the social media companies will adhere to European agreements, such as the Digital Services Act which limits advertising options and requires intervention in the event of illegal content.

Today it was announced that the political party Volt will no longer be available on X as of Monday.

Trump

Meta’s decision to stop fact-checking did not come out of the blue. It suits the ideas of incoming President Donald Trump and his ally and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk: freedom of expression is above all, the rest is interference and censorship.

A growing number of organizations and companies are choosing it to stop with social media. In particular, X, formerly Twitter, is losing many prominent users. The total number of daily users in the Netherlands increased last year, by 4 percent.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.