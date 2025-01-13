This article was last updated on January 13, 2025

Drones spotted over military bases in Germany, possibly Russian espionage

Drones have been spotted over several military bases in Germany in the past month. The German police have started an investigation into possible espionage by Russia.

Due to the war in Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out that German military installations and defense companies are being spied on by Russia with drones, the Public Prosecution Service in the state of Bavaria writes.

A drone was seen there yesterday above a military base near Manching. New military aircraft and drones are tested on site. On three previous days in December, a drone also flew over the base near Manching. There was also a similar incident at a military installation in Neuburg an der Donau.

German police warned companies last month that there could be Russian saboteurs among their employees and contractors. Russia denies such accusations.

Investigators pointed to a series of previous suspicious drone flights near military sites, LNG and oil terminals, seaports and logistics companies. It was announced on Friday that an attempted burglary had been attempted on January 2 at a drinking water treatment plant near Cologne. That was the third similar incident in just a few months.

The head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service, Bruno Kahl, said Russian acts of sabotage against Western targets could ultimately prompt NATO to consider invoking Article 5, which means NATO countries would consider an attack on one member state as an attack on all Member States.

