January 14, 2025

UN: More than a million Haitians displaced

In Haiti, more than a million people have now fled within the country. That reports the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM). Never before have there been so many people on the run. More than half of the displaced people are children.

Haiti has long been plagued by gang violence, absent governance and failing public facilities and healthcare. In 2021, President Moïse was assassinated, since then there has been a administrative chaos in the country and there have been no more elections. Armed gangs have almost complete control of the capital Port-au-Prince and a lot of influence in the rest of the country.

“Haiti needs continued humanitarian assistance to save and protect lives,” said IOM Director Amy Pope. “We must work together to address the causes of the violence and instability that have led to so much death and destruction.”

Communities overwhelmed

According to the IOM, the number of displaced people has more than tripled in one year. By December 2023, 315,000 people had fled their homes.

The majority of displaced people come from the Port-au-Prince area and seek safety in other provinces. According to the IOM, communities in these areas are being overwhelmed by the large numbers of refugees, putting pressure on already limited resources.

