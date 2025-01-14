This article was last updated on January 14, 2025

Parent company Albert Heijn buys hundreds of Belgian supermarkets

Albert Heijn’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize, is about to become a lot bigger in Belgium. Delhaize, the Belgian subsidiary of the group, wants to take over hundreds of supermarkets. Nine years ago merged the Dutch Ahold with the Belgian Delhaize.

This concerns 325 Louis Delhaize supermarkets. That brand name will continue to exist. The takeover also includes the logistics branch and the head office. All employees will keep their jobs, the company says.

Louis Delhaize has smaller neighborhood supermarkets, comparable to Spar in the Netherlands. In Belgium, Louis Delhaize stores can also be found at airports, train stations, highways and in hospitals. With the acquisition, Albert Heijn’s parent company wants to strengthen its position in the retail market in Belgium.

Brothers

The fact that the companies Ahold Delhaize and Louis Delhaize have the same name is because the companies were founded by two brothers. The company therefore calls the acquisition “a nod to history”.

The Belgian competition authority still has to give approval. It is not clear how much money will be involved in the takeover. If Ahold Delhaize has its way, the acquisition will be completed by the end of this year.

