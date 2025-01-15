This article was last updated on January 15, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

DigiD malfunction was caused by a major DDoS attack

The disruption at DigiD, which kept people busy for most of the afternoon yesterday couldn’t log in, was caused by a major DDoS attack. The DigiD server had to process so much traffic that the site could not handle it. This is reported by Logius, the government institution that manages DigiD.

“While the day-to-day system is normally highly resilient to such attacks, the scale and breadth of this attack led to the temporary unavailability of multiple Logius services,” a spokesperson said.

It is not yet known who is behind the outage. Logius is conducting research.

Servers became clogged

The government agency said the attack targeted multiple facilities simultaneously and had an “exceptionally high” volume.

In a DDoS attack, computer servers are bombarded with large amounts of data, causing the servers to become clogged and no longer have room for normal internet traffic. At DigiD, this led to people being no longer able to log in. The fault was resolved early in the evening.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.