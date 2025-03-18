This article was last updated on March 18, 2025

Breakthrough in Quantumland: ‘Unprecedented Safe’ Internet Step closer

Thanks to Dutch scientists, Quantuminternet is one step closer. A European research team led by TU Delft has built an operating system that makes it possible to program Quantuminternet without understanding the technology itself.

A breakthrough, says Stephanie Wehner, the professor who leads the research team in which French and Austrian scientists also participate. Their findings became last week published In the leading scientific journal Nature.

“Europe and in particular the Netherlands show things that have never happened in the world before” with this operating system “

Professor of Innovation Deborah NAS also emphasizes the importance of this partly Dutch invention. Quantum scientists no longer have to know “special programming language”. “We are now going to the next phase that becomes more user -friendly and more accessible for people from other disciplines.”

What is Quantuminternet?

Our current internet works with bits. They consist of a 0 or 1. Quantuminternet uses bits that can be 0 and 1 at the same time. Those bits can be connected to each other, no matter how far they are removed from each other.

That makes it possible to communicate very quickly and super safe. Quantuminnet is seen as ‘unhaikable’. “If you are eavesdropped, you will notice it immediately,” says professor NAS. “Because the moment you take a measurement on quantum particles, they change.” Ideal for defense, the government and the financial sector.

According to NAS, Quantuminnet will probably be “an extra layer” on top of normal internet. In the first instance, especially governments and large companies will use it. “And in the long term it could very well be that consumers will do the same.”

Quantumtechniek may still be in its infancy, but the Port of Rotterdam Authority is already experimenting with it. In collaboration with the Delft start-up Q*Bird, they built an ultra-secure, not to hack network.

Q*BIRD director Remon Berrevoets is lyrical about the futuristic quantum communication technique: “It is an unprecedented way to ensure that your data is completely safe and not eavesdropped. This would really not be possible with classical communication as we have it now.”

The start-up is growing rapidly: two years ago there was one employee, currently there are 24. That growth has been made possible in part by million subsidies from the EU and the National Groeifonds. “Europe does not want to depend on countries like the US of China for this critical technology,” says Berrevoets.

Nieuwsuurin The Delft quantum computer are quantumbits in a chip made of diamond.

The Netherlands is one of the leaders in the field of quantum technology. The National Groeifonds has promised 615 million euros for a program to develop quantum computers, networks and sensors. Also comes Soon to be a large European quantum computer in Amsterdam. This is being built on behalf of the European Commission, in order to strengthen the competitive position in the field of technology.

According to innovation professor Deborah NAS, the Netherlands is “incredibly good” in Quantum. “We think we can create a future economy with this. And therefore jobs.”

But the question is whether the investments are enough. Where the Netherlands invested around $ 1 billion in quantum research up to and including 2023, a few other countries spent considerably more. America 3.8 billion, Germany 5.2 billion and absolute leader is China with 15.3 billion.

If it is up to the Delfste Quantum researcher Stephanie Wehner, the Netherlands will not be put off by those amounts. “We are in a good position. To stay there, we need larger investments. So that we can transfer this technology to innovation.”

