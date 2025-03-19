This article was last updated on March 19, 2025

Google is working cyber security company WIZ in, biggest takeover for search giant

Google takes over the young American cyber security company WIZ. The search giant pays 32 billion dollars for the Israeli start-up with the head office in New York. This makes it the biggest acquisition so far for Google.

Google’s old takeover record dates from 2011, when 12.5 billion dollars were deposited for telephone producer Motorola Mobility. In those years, Google wanted to compete with Apple on the market for mobile phones.

For WIZ, Google now puts down much more. WIZ was founded five years ago and offers safety options for working in the cloud. Google wants to place the company when the acquisition is completed with the daughter Google Cloud. “Wiz can protect everything our users build and implement in the cloud,” promises Google in a press release.

With the new daughter, Google hopes to compete with the cloud services of Microsoft and Amazon. Google also expects to be able to benefit from the knowledge that WIZ has of safety through artificial intelligence (AI).

The 32 billion dollars that Google lays down is far above the estimated market value of 12 billion dollars from WIZ. Last year, Google offered $ 23 billion for the start-up. That bid was withdrawn when the American competition authority expressed worries about the acquisition. Wiz would then investigate whether it could go to the stock exchange.

The acquisition that is now announced must still be approved by various supervisors. Google may expect less resistance among the new President Trump. He previously announced that it would relax on the rules for tech companies.

