This article was last updated on April 15, 2025

Google pays news organizations for fragments of news items

Google is going to pay eleven Dutch news organizations for displaying some rules from news items. These are so -called snippets and extended news previews of news articles that can be seen in Google’s search results. It is unclear how much Google the news organizations pays.

With this, Google responds to a European directive on copyright, which entered into 2021. Earlier, the tech company already concluded similarities with more than 4000 news organizations in twenty EU countries.

This new deal, among other things, are affiliated: DPG Media, Mediahuis Nederland, the NPO, RTL, FD Mediagroep and De Groene Amsterdammer. DPG Media includes titles such as the AD, De Volkskrant and Nu.nl, the Mediahuis Nederland includes De Telegraaf and a number of regional titles, and FD Mediagroep includes the Financieele Dagblad and BNR Nieuwsradio.

During the negotiations, the news organizations were represented by Stichting Organization for Perschersrecht (OPP). The conversations with Google lasted over a year.

Payment wall

Last month, Google already entered into a collaboration in the Netherlands, which means that items that are normally behind a payment wall are also available via the Platform News Showcase. Google pays news organizations for this. The new agreement is independent of this, says OPD director Pim Stouten.

