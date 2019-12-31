Music Review – Pati Patni Aur Woh

EXPECTATIONS

Of late, music in films starring Kartik Aaryan has invariably turned out to be of chartbuster variety. It was seen earlier this year in <em>Luka Chuppi</em> as well and now 2019 is ending with a bang, what with each of the songs from <em> </em> turning out to be a chartbuster.

MUSIC

It is time to welcome yet another recreated version, this time that of Tony Kakkar's mega hit number <strong><em>'Dheeme</em> <em>Dheeme'</em></strong>. The man who has been getting it right for most of the times, Tanishk Bagchi, hits a six yet again with this version which has Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar coming together for this rollicking club track. A superb number that has a huge foot tapping appeal and is set to rock the show for many more months to come as well, <strong><em>'Dheeme</em></strong> <strong><em>Dheeme'</em></strong> has Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi & Mellow D contributing towards the lyrics as well.

A love song comes next in the form of <strong><em>'Tu Hi Yaar Mera'</em></strong> which has Neha Kakkar being heard in an altogether different avtar from her usual self. Instead of a fun-n-frolic outing, she becomes a part of a love song which has been beautifully composed by Rochak Kohli with Arijit Singh showing once again that he is the numero uno choice when it comes to singing his way right into the heart. Moreover, it is lyrics by Kumaar that make a good impact as well, hence ensuring that <strong><em>'Tu Hi Yaar Mera'</em></strong> turns out to be a song that would have a good shelf life.

As for a love song that has certain depth to it, 'Dilbara' couldn't have come at a better time, what with Sachet-Parampara doing well yet again after their superlative effort in Kabir Singh and then Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas . A Hindi-Punjabi song which has a trademark stamp of the composers-singers, 'Dilbara' is pretty well written by Navi Ferozpurwala who gets the feel of 'dard-e-judaai' right. In fact it is surprising that the song hasn't been hammered to the fullest as this one carries good potential to find popularity amongst those mending a broken heart.

Last to arrive is yet another recreated version, <strong><em>'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare',</em></strong> which has stayed on to be a chartbuster even after a couple of decades since it was heard first in <em>Dulhe Raja</em>. The tune by Anand-Milind is given a good twist by Tanishk Bagchi who brings on board just the right singers in the form of Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar to result in a song that sounds fresh till date. While the core peg <strong><em>'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare'</em></strong> as well as the 'antara' by Sameer is retained as is, the 'mukhda' goes through a transformation albeit without hurting the originality much.

OVERALL

The music of <em>Pati Patni Aur Woh</em> is on expected lines as there is no dull moment whatsoever. A couple of recreated dance numbers and then a couple of love songs ensure that this one turns out to be a well-rounded affair.

OUR PICK(S)

<em>Dheeme Dheeme</em>, <em>Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare</em>, <em>Dilbara</em>

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results