Eagles and Steely Dan Unite for Final Tour

This article was last updated on January 23, 2024

The American Legends, Eagles, Embark on European Tour

The iconic American rock band, Eagles, have marked their return to Europe with a grand announcement. The band has set a detailed program of their tour, The Long Goodbye Final Tour, revealing that the final curtain will drop at the GelreDome in Arnhem on the 13th of June. More exciting for the fans is that Eagles will be sharing the stage with another legendary group, Steely Dan, making this tour an unforgettable rock spectacle.

Steely Dan Joins Eagles on their Goodbye Tour

Last year, the Eagles divulged their plans to take the road for one expressive last time. This revelation was followed up by the thrilling statement that Steely Dan would also be on board for this journey. Fans of both groups are ecstatic as they prepare to bid farewell to two of the most cherished American rock bands in history.

Eagles and Steely Dan: The Legacy Lives On

The Eagles, renowned for timeless hits such as “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy”, were established in 1971. Not just them, but Steely Dan took its formative steps in the same year, going on to produce unforgettable tracks such as “Do It Again” and “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number”. Both bands share more than five decades of rock music lore, and their joint tour announcement has sent ripples of anticipation and nostalgia among fans worldwide.

Farewell Tour Tickets Go Live

With the increase in excitement surrounding The Long Goodbye Final Tour, ticket sales will commence from Friday. This is a remarkable opportunity for fans to witness the grandeur of two rock giants on the same stage, likely for the last time. Be sure to grab your tickets to be part of this historic musical goodbye.

