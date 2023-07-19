Kenya Fears More Protests

This article was last updated on July 19, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Overview

In Kenya, more than 20 people were killed last week in protests against tax reforms by President William Ruto. Protests are planned for the next three days, and new chaos threatens.

About the Protests

Last week, protests against tax increases got so out of hand in Kenya that 23 people were killed. In the capital Nairobi alone, more than 50 children were hospitalized after being hit by tear gas. Gangs took advantage of the chaos to loot supermarkets and vandals attacked street furniture. Another three days of protests are scheduled for this week against President William Ruto’s tax reforms. Opposition to the reforms is not new, but the level of violence is. The harsh response from the police, including firing live ammunition at demonstrators, led to the Kenyan government being reprimanded by the United Nations Human Rights Commission. The UN called it “excessive and disproportionate police brutality.”

Rising Cost of Living

Many Kenyans are angry about the rising cost of living, which opposition leader Raila Odinga is using to mobilize people against President Ruto. Ruto had campaigned promising to make life affordable again, but at the beginning of this month, he introduced a controversial tax reform plan that included a significant increase in VAT and a doubling of the petrol tax. Parts of the financial reforms were pushed through by Ruto’s government, despite the package being shelved by the Supreme Court. Ruto’s Kwanza party claims that these measures are necessary to get the country’s public finances in order, as Kenya is struggling with a huge national debt of almost $70 billion.

Nairobi Expressway

The extremely expensive toll road, the Nairobi Expressway, has become a symbol of financial mismanagement for many Kenyans. Completed last year, the toll road is rarely used by the average Kenyan due to the high toll fees. In the recent protests, the toll gates were destroyed, toll booths were demolished, and the asphalt was damaged with burning tires.

Political Dynamics

President Ruto accuses opposition leader Raila Odinga of exploiting popular anger to gain political influence. Ruto states that Odinga lost the election last year and should not resort to shedding the blood of citizens to gain power. Odinga, who has lost five elections in a row, is seen as the perennial opposition leader in Kenya. Ruto refuses to give in to what he calls Odinga’s “blackmail,” and the government troops are taking firmer action. Despite this, representatives from both parties were still in talks to prevent violent clashes.

Concerns and Call for Unity

The level of violence and the ongoing political tensions have raised serious concerns among the 53 million people of Kenya. Commentators are urging both leaders to put their differences aside and work towards preventing further destruction. The daily newspaper The Nation called for unity in a commentary, stating that the country is bigger than the two individuals and their pride should not come before the well-being of the nation.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.