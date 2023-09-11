150 Killed by Storm Daniel in Libya

This article was last updated on September 11, 2023

Authorities Declare Derna a Disaster Area

Storm Daniel has claimed the lives of at least 150 people in Libya, according to a government source report to the AFP news agency. However, other sources are reporting lower casualty numbers.

Authorities have declared the city of Derna a disaster area as floods have wreaked havoc, causing extensive damage to the city. The casualties occurred as a result of flooding in Derna, the Jabal Al-Akhdar regions, and on the outskirts of Al-Marj, the source informed AFP.

Impact on Benghazi

The storm also struck the city of Benghazi. Over the weekend, social media platforms were flooded with images showing submerged houses and roads in various areas in eastern Libya.

Storm Moves towards Western Egypt

Today, Storm Daniel is expected to head towards western Egypt. Weather agencies in the country have issued warnings of adverse weather conditions. Last week, the storm caused significant devastation in Greece, claiming the lives of at least 15 people.

