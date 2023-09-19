Azerbaijan Launches Attack on Armenian Enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was last updated on September 19, 2023

Armenian media reports confirm that the Azerbaijani army is bombarding the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and this is further supported by images and witness statements from the area. The attack comes after Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry claims that four soldiers and two civilians were killed in the region by landmines, laying the blame on Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s main objective in this offensive is to expel Armenian troops from the area and regain control over Nagorno-Karabakh. In response, the Armenian Ministry of Defense asserts that the situation along the border with Azerbaijan remains stable.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Nagorno-Karabakh is an internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan, but it has been inhabited and administered by Armenians. The region has been a source of conflict between the two neighboring countries since the early 1990s when Nagorno-Karabakh successfully seceded from Azerbaijan in a brutal civil war.

Humanitarian Crisis

The recent attacks exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation in the region. Nagorno-Karabakh, home to approximately 120,000 Armenians, has been cut off from the outside world for nine months, leading to a humanitarian crisis. The sole access road to the region has been blocked by Azerbaijan since December of last year. Aid supplies are slowly entering the area, but the population continues to suffer.

International Response

The international community is closely monitoring the situation and expressing concern over the escalating violence. The United Nations, European Union, and several countries have called for an immediate ceasefire and return to negotiations to resolve the conflict peacefully.

Previous Ceasefire Agreements

In the past, ceasefire agreements have been reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but they have been fragile and often violated. The most recent ceasefire brokered by Russia in November 2020 failed to bring a lasting resolution, leading to the resumption of hostilities in the region.

Role of Turkey

Turkey’s involvement in the conflict is raising concerns among the international community. The country has openly supported Azerbaijan and has been accused of providing military aid and mercenaries to fight against Armenian forces. This further escalates tensions and threatens to internationalize the conflict.

Regional Implications

The ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has significant regional implications. It could potentially destabilize the Caucasus region and exacerbate existing ethnic and territorial disputes. The risk of a broader conflict involving other regional powers is a cause for concern.

Humanitarian Assistance

Amidst the fighting, efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected population must continue. The international community should work together to ensure the safe and timely delivery of aid and support the affected communities.

The Road to Peace

A lasting resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict requires a diplomatic and negotiated settlement. The parties involved, with the support of the international community, should engage in meaningful dialogue and address the underlying political and territorial issues causing the dispute.

United Nations Involvement

The United Nations could play a crucial role in mediating a peaceful solution to the conflict. Diplomatic efforts should be intensified, and all parties should demonstrate a commitment to dialogue and peace.

As the fighting intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh, the international community must redouble its efforts to bring an end to the violence and prevent further loss of life and suffering.

