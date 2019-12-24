Toronto man Efren Chimbo charged with sexual assault

On Monday, July 22, 2019, Toronto Police announced the arrest of Efren Chimbo, 64, of Toronto, in relation to a sexual assault and voyeurism investigation.

It is alleged that:

– in May 2019, two females under the age of 18 attended a man’s residence in the Rogers Road and Dufferin Street area for photography sessions

– During the sessions, the man videotaped them without their knowledge or consent

– One female was sexually assaulted

At that time, he was charged with:

1. Sexual Assault

2. Two counts of voyeurism

3. Two counts of Make Child Pornography

4. Two counts of Possession of Child Pornography

The investigation has continued and more victims have come forward.

It is further alleged that:

– Between October 2018 – May 2019, a woman attended a home for the purpose of a photography session

– During these sessions, the woman was videotaped without her knowledge or consent

– Between March 2019 – April 2019, another woman attended a home for the purpose of a photography session

– During the session, she was sexually assaulted

– Between 2011 – 2012, another woman, who was under 18 years at the time, attended a home for the purpose of photography sessions

– During these sessions, she was sexually assaulted

– In August 2018, another woman attended a home for the purpose of a photography session

– During these sessions, she was sexually assaulted and a video of her was made without her knowledge or consent.

As a result, Efren Chimbo has been additionally charged with:

1. Three counts of Sexual Assault

2. Two counts of Voyeurism

He is scheduled to appear in court, at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.