The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Thirusanth Yogarajah, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in the Middlefield Road and Finch Avenue East area.

He is described as 6’0”, 130 lbs., with a skinny build, black short wavy hair, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a puffy brown jacket with a brown fur hood, and black ankle-height winter boots.

Police are concerned for his safety.