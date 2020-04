The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Gashawbeza Kefene, 36, was last seen on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area.

He is described as 5’9”, 170lbs, with black curly short hair, a full beard and medium build.

There is no current clothing description available.

He is considered violent. If located do not approach. Call 9-1-1.