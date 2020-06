The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Paul Brown, 57, was last seen on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 9:30 p.m., in the Midland Avenue and Kingston Road area.

He is described as 5'6", with a medium build. He has a tattoo of a dog on his right arm and a red flame on his shaved head. He has a red and grey goatee, and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, with keys on his belt loop, a red hooded sweatshirt with "support 81" on the back, and a black Coors Light long-sleeve shirt.

Police are concerned for his safety.