The Toronto Police Service request the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Alina Yakovleva, 26, was last seen Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 area.

She is described as 5’11�, 135 lbs, with straight brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and brown plaid long-sleeve shirt with a black t-shirt underneath, grey jeans, dark brown boots and carrying a blue backpack.

Police area concerned for her safety.