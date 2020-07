Police search for missing Toronto woman Kristen Toutsaint

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Kristen Toutsaint, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5’6", 161 lbs., with long dyed blond hair, and a rose tattoo on her right arm. She was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, a black jacket, a green medical mask, and carrying a black bag.

Police are concerned for her safety.