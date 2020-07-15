Police search for missing Toronto woman Kristen Toutsaint

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.

Kristen Toutsaint, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5â€™6", 161 lbs., with long dyed blond hair, and a rose tattoo on her right arm. She was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, a black jacket, a green medical mask, and carrying a black bag.

Police are concerned for her safety.