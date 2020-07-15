Police search for missing Toronto woman Kristen Toutsaint

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.
Kristen Toutsaint, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.
Kristen Toutsaint, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply