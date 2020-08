The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Carol Anne Riley, 60, was last seen in May 2020, in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East area. She was reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She is described as 5'4", medium build, with long grey hair.

She also frequents the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police are concerned for her safety.