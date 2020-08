The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Sarah Reanna Horne, 15, was last seen on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Islington Avenue and St Andrews Boulevard area.

She is described as 5'7", larger build, with shoulder-length dyed grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black jeans, black top and a blue jean jacket.

She is also known to wear a bright reddish wig.

Police have concerns for her safety.