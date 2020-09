The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Tao Liu, 34, was last seen on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'9", thin build, short black hair, brown eyes, occasionally wears black frame eyeglasses.

There is no clothing description available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.