The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Shawayne Dunstan, 21, was last seen on Friday, November 27, 2020, at approximately 3 a.m., in the Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West area.

He is described as 6’0", with a slim build, short black hair, and a short black beard. He was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket with fur on the hood, blue jeans, a black toque, and black sneakers.

Updated pictures have been released.

Police are concerned for his safety.