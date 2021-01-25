Police search for missing Toronto man Henry St. Louis

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Henry St. Louis, 24, was last seen on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 4:50 p.m., in the Victoria Park Subway Station area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
