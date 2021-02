The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Teresa Brown, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 4 p.m., in the Kingston Road and McCowan Road area.

She is described as 5'4, 140lbs, with a medium build and long straight auburn hair.

Teresa often uses the first name of Felicia when interacting with people.

Police are concerned for her safety.