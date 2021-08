The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Jada Salsman, 15, was last seen at approximately 10:15 a.m., on Monday, August 23, 2021, in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area.

She is described as 5'4", medium build, 130 lbs., with black hair in pony tail. She was wearing a black Nike t-shirt, grey track pants, black high top leather Nike 'Air Force 1' shoes.

Police believe she may be currently in the downtown core area and are concerned for her wellbeing.