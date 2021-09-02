Police search for missing Toronto man Wayne Ellison

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Wayne Ellison, 45, on Monday, August 30, 2021, in the afternoon, in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
