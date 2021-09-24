Police search for missing Toronto boy Ahmed Ahmed

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Ahmed Ahmed, 15, was last seen on Monday, August 9, 2021, in the daytime, in the Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
